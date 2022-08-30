Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

Philadelphia
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|13
|10
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|4
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rojas dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Stott ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Carroll rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|211
|300
|000
|—
|7
|Arizona
|000
|660
|01x
|—
|13
E_Segura (4), Perdomo (11). DP_Philadelphia 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Harper 2 (23), Bohm (20), Rivera (6), C.Kelly (14), Marte (33), Carroll (1). HR_Schwarber (36), Garrett (2). SB_Realmuto (17). SF_Realmuto (5). S_Rojas (4).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|3
|2-3
|5
|6
|2
|2
|4
|Sánchez L,2-2
|
|2-3
|2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner
|3
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|2
|Frias W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Moronta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Bumgarner (Vierling), Sánchez (McCarthy).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:35. A_18,594 (48,686).
