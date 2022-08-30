Trending:
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 1:32 am
Philadelphia

Arizona

Philadelphia Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 34 13 10 12
Schwarber lf 5 1 2 4 C.Kelly c 4 0 2 4
Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 Rojas dh 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 5 2 2 0 Marte 2b 4 2 2 1
Harper dh 4 0 2 1 Walker 1b 2 2 1 1
Realmuto c 3 0 0 2 Rivera 3b 4 2 1 1
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Garrett lf 5 2 2 2
Stott ss 3 1 1 0 Thomas cf 0 0 0 0
Vierling rf 3 1 1 0 McCarthy cf-lf 4 1 0 1
Marsh cf 4 1 1 0 Carroll rf 5 2 1 2
Perdomo ss 2 2 1 0
Philadelphia 211 300 000 7
Arizona 000 660 01x 13

E_Segura (4), Perdomo (11). DP_Philadelphia 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Harper 2 (23), Bohm (20), Rivera (6), C.Kelly (14), Marte (33), Carroll (1). HR_Schwarber (36), Garrett (2). SB_Realmuto (17). SF_Realmuto (5). S_Rojas (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez 3 2-3 5 6 2 2 4
Sánchez L,2-2 2-3 2 5 5 2 1
Bellatti 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 4
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hand 1 1 1 1 0 1
Arizona
Bumgarner 3 2-3 11 7 7 0 2
Frias W,1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Smith 2 0 0 0 2 3
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bumgarner (Vierling), Sánchez (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:35. A_18,594 (48,686).

Top Stories