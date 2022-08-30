Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
7
11
7
3
8
Schwarber lf
5
1
2
4
0
1
.214
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Bohm 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.320
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.271
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Stott ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Vierling rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|13
|10
|12
|8
|11
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.221
|Rojas dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Walker 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.226
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Garrett lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.391
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|McCarthy cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Carroll rf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Perdomo ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.191
|Philadelphia
|211
|300
|000_7
|11
|1
|Arizona
|000
|660
|01x_13
|10
|1
E_Segura (4), Perdomo (11). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Harper 2 (23), Bohm (20), Rivera (6), C.Kelly (14), Marte (33), Carroll (1). HR_Schwarber (36), off Bumgarner; Garrett (2), off Hand. RBIs_Harper (51), Realmuto 2 (66), Schwarber 4 (77), Rivera (12), Garrett 2 (4), C.Kelly 4 (31), McCarthy (25), Carroll 2 (2), Marte (45), Walker (73). SB_Realmuto (17). CS_Segura (3). SF_Realmuto. S_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Vierling); Arizona 5 (Rivera 2, Walker 2, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Arizona 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Harper. GIDP_Hoskins.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Walker).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|3
|2-3
|5
|6
|2
|2
|4
|74
|3.42
|Sánchez, L, 2-2
|
|2-3
|2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|30
|5.34
|Bellatti
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|38
|3.80
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.15
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.04
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|3
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|2
|79
|4.87
|Frias, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|7.59
|Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|34
|4.47
|Moronta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Bellatti 2-2, Frias 2-0. HBP_Bumgarner (Vierling), Sánchez (McCarthy).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:35. A_18,594 (48,686).
