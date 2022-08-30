Trending:
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 1:32 am
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 11 7 3 8
Schwarber lf 5 1 2 4 0 1 .214
Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Bohm 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .292
Harper dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .320
Realmuto c 3 0 0 2 1 0 .271
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Stott ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .226
Vierling rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .231
Marsh cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 13 10 12 8 11
C.Kelly c 4 0 2 4 1 2 .221
Rojas dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Marte 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .253
Walker 1b 2 2 1 1 3 1 .226
Rivera 3b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .265
Garrett lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .391
Thomas cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
McCarthy cf-lf 4 1 0 1 0 3 .286
Carroll rf 5 2 1 2 0 1 .200
Perdomo ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .191
Philadelphia 211 300 000_7 11 1
Arizona 000 660 01x_13 10 1

E_Segura (4), Perdomo (11). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Harper 2 (23), Bohm (20), Rivera (6), C.Kelly (14), Marte (33), Carroll (1). HR_Schwarber (36), off Bumgarner; Garrett (2), off Hand. RBIs_Harper (51), Realmuto 2 (66), Schwarber 4 (77), Rivera (12), Garrett 2 (4), C.Kelly 4 (31), McCarthy (25), Carroll 2 (2), Marte (45), Walker (73). SB_Realmuto (17). CS_Segura (3). SF_Realmuto. S_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Vierling); Arizona 5 (Rivera 2, Walker 2, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Arizona 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Harper. GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Walker).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 3 2-3 5 6 2 2 4 74 3.42
Sánchez, L, 2-2 2-3 2 5 5 2 1 30 5.34
Bellatti 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 4 38 3.80
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 4.15
Hand 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.04
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 3 2-3 11 7 7 0 2 79 4.87
Frias, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 31 7.59
Smith 2 0 0 0 2 3 34 4.47
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Bellatti 2-2, Frias 2-0. HBP_Bumgarner (Vierling), Sánchez (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:35. A_18,594 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
