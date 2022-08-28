Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

On Air: Federal News Network program
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 3 3 3 8
Varsho rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .237
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
McCarthy lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291
Garrett dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .389
Alcántara 3b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .211
Hummel c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 5 7
Gonzàlez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Harrison 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Abreu dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .308
Vaughn 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .291
Sheets rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .255
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .237
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .238
Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
a-Jiménez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300
1-Robert pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Zavala c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .283
b-García ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Arizona 010 000 011_3 3 0
Chicago 000 002 000_2 7 0

a-walked for Engel in the 9th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 2, Chicago 8. 2B_McCarthy (14), Vaughn (24), Andrus (26). HR_Garrett (1), off Cease; Alcántara (4), off Cease. RBIs_Garrett (2), Alcántara (18), McCarthy (24), Sheets (37), Pollock (42). SF_Sheets.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez). RISP_Arizona 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 3.

GIDP_Gonzàlez, Pollock.

DP_Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker; Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 5 85 3.82
Ginkel 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 5.27
Ramirez, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 4.78
Kennedy, S, 9-13 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.19
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease 8 2 2 2 1 8 103 2.27
Graveman, L, 3-3 1 1 1 1 2 0 16 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:50. A_29,781 (40,615).

