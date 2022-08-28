Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
3
3
3
3
8
Varsho rf
3
1
0
0
1
1
.237
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Garrett dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.389
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Hummel c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|5
|7
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Abreu dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Jiménez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|1-Robert pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|b-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Arizona
|010
|000
|011_3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000_2
|7
|0
a-walked for Engel in the 9th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 9th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 2, Chicago 8. 2B_McCarthy (14), Vaughn (24), Andrus (26). HR_Garrett (1), off Cease; Alcántara (4), off Cease. RBIs_Garrett (2), Alcántara (18), McCarthy (24), Sheets (37), Pollock (42). SF_Sheets.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez). RISP_Arizona 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 3.
GIDP_Gonzàlez, Pollock.
DP_Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker; Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|85
|3.82
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.27
|Ramirez, W, 5-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.78
|Kennedy, S, 9-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.19
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|8
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|103
|2.27
|Graveman, L, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:50. A_29,781 (40,615).
Copyright
