Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Garrett dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hummel c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|010
|000
|011
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
DP_Arizona 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Arizona 2, Chicago 8. 2B_McCarthy (14), Vaughn (24), Andrus (26). HR_Garrett (1), Alcántara (4). SF_Sheets (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez W,5-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy S,9-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease
|8
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Graveman L,3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:50. A_29,781 (40,615).
