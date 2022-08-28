On Air: Federal News Network program
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 3 3 Totals 31 2 7 2
Varsho rf 3 1 0 0 Gonzàlez 2b 5 0 0 0
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 Harrison 3b 3 0 1 0
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 Abreu dh 3 1 1 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 4 1 1 0
McCarthy lf 4 0 1 1 Sheets rf 2 0 0 1
Garrett dh 3 1 1 1 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1
Alcántara 3b 2 1 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0
Hummel c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 Jiménez ph 0 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 Robert pr 0 0 0 0
Zavala c 2 0 0 0
García ph 1 0 0 0
Arizona 010 000 011 3
Chicago 000 002 000 2

DP_Arizona 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Arizona 2, Chicago 8. 2B_McCarthy (14), Vaughn (24), Andrus (26). HR_Garrett (1), Alcántara (4). SF_Sheets (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Davies 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 5
Ginkel 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ramirez W,5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kennedy S,9-13 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chicago
Cease 8 2 2 2 1 8
Graveman L,3-3 1 1 1 1 2 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:50. A_29,781 (40,615).

