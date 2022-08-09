Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 3 0 3 11 Marcano lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .236 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Gamel dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Chavis 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Madris 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .198 a-Allen ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Mitchell rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204 b-Hayes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Delay c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268 c-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 2 2 4 Rojas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Marte 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .261 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .204 Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 McCarthy lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Beer dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .202 1-Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Perdomo ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .201

Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 1 Arizona 000 001 02x_3 6 0

a-struck out for Madris in the 8th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. c-struck out for Delay in the 9th.

1-ran for Beer in the 8th.

E_Chavis (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). RBIs_Marte 2 (39). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5). CS_Thomas (3), Madris (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Chavis); Arizona 4 (Varsho 3, Beer). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 1; Arizona 3 for 9.

GIDP_Cruz, Thomas.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Madris); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 57 3.57 Bañuelos, L, 0-1 2 1 1 0 0 1 21 5.23 De Los Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.51 Y.Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 0 27 6.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, W, 7-2 7 3 0 0 2 8 89 3.12 Mantiply, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.05 Kennedy, S, 7-10 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).

