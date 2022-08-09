Trending:
Sports News

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 12:36 am
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
27
0
3
0
3
11

Marcano lf
3
0
0
0
1
3
.236

Totals 27 0 3 0 3 11
Marcano lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .236
Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Gamel dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Chavis 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Madris 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .198
a-Allen ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Mitchell rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204
b-Hayes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Delay c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
c-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 2 2 4
Rojas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Marte 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .261
Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .204
Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
McCarthy lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Beer dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .202
1-Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Perdomo ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .201
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 1
Arizona 000 001 02x_3 6 0

a-struck out for Madris in the 8th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. c-struck out for Delay in the 9th.

1-ran for Beer in the 8th.

E_Chavis (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). RBIs_Marte 2 (39). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5). CS_Thomas (3), Madris (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Chavis); Arizona 4 (Varsho 3, Beer). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 1; Arizona 3 for 9.

GIDP_Cruz, Thomas.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Madris); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 57 3.57
Bañuelos, L, 0-1 2 1 1 0 0 1 21 5.23
De Los Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.51
Y.Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 0 27 6.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, W, 7-2 7 3 0 0 2 8 89 3.12
Mantiply, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.05
Kennedy, S, 7-10 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories