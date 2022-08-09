Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 12:36 am
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide their perspectives on securing identity in a zero trust environment.

...

READ MORE

Pittsburgh Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 29 3 6 2
Marcano lf 3 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 4 1 1 0
Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 Marte 2b 4 0 1 2
Gamel dh 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0
Chavis 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 Varsho rf 4 0 0 0
Madris 1b 1 0 0 0 McCarthy lf 2 0 0 0
Allen ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Beer dh 3 0 1 0
Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Mitchell rf 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0
Hayes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 2 1 0
Delay c 2 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Arizona 000 001 02x 3

E_Chavis (5). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Beede 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Bañuelos L,0-1 2 1 1 0 0 1
De Los Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 0
Arizona
Gallen W,7-2 7 3 0 0 2 8
Mantiply H,14 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,7-10 1 0 0 0 1 1

Bañuelos pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide their perspectives on securing identity in a zero trust environment.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|15 TechNet Augusta
8|15 "Frauditing" Internal...
8|15 DFIR Summit & Training 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories