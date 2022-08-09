Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 29 3 6 2 Marcano lf 3 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 4 1 1 0 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 Marte 2b 4 0 1 2 Gamel dh 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 Chavis 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 Madris 1b 1 0 0 0 McCarthy lf 2 0 0 0 Allen ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Beer dh 3 0 1 0 Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Mitchell rf 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0 Hayes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 2 1 0 Delay c 2 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 Arizona 000 001 02x — 3

E_Chavis (5). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Beede 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Bañuelos L,0-1 2 1 1 0 0 1 De Los Santos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Y.Ramirez 1 3 2 2 1 0

Arizona Gallen W,7-2 7 3 0 0 2 8 Mantiply H,14 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kennedy S,7-10 1 0 0 0 1 1

Bañuelos pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.