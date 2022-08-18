Trending:
Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 1:10 am
Arizona

San Francisco

ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 13 5 Totals 30 0 4 0
Varsho rf 4 0 2 1 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Garrett dh 5 1 2 0 Estrada 2b 4 0 1 0
Rojas 2b 4 1 3 1 Pederson lf 4 0 1 0
Walker 1b 5 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 2 0
McCarthy lf 5 1 3 1 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 2 1 Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Alcántara 3b 3 1 0 1 Bart c 3 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 3 0 0 0
Arizona 002 120 000 5
San Francisco 000 000 000 0

E_Thomas (3), Pederson (2). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 3. 2B_Garrett (3), Rojas (17), Varsho (18), McCarthy (12), Longoria (7). SB_Garrett (1). S_Perdomo (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen W,9-2 7 1-3 4 0 0 0 12
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Webb L,11-6 4 2-3 9 5 3 3 0
Szapucki 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4
Littell 2 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:55. A_26,197 (41,915).

