Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|002
|120
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Thomas (3), Pederson (2). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 3. 2B_Garrett (3), Rojas (17), Varsho (18), McCarthy (12), Longoria (7). SB_Garrett (1). S_Perdomo (7).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen W,9-2
|7
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb L,11-6
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Szapucki
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Littell
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:55. A_26,197 (41,915).
