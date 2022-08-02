Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Maile c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|300
|020
|100
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|110
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Straw (1). DP_Arizona 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Arizona 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_C.Kelly (10), Thomas (12), Kwan (17), Maile (9). HR_Walker (25), C.Kelly (6). SB_Rojas (12).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen W,6-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Nelson H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie L,7-8
|6
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|7
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sandlin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Gallen (Miller).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:50. A_14,471 (34,788).
