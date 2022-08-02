Trending:
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:15 pm
Arizona

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
Arizona Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 32 3 6 3
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 Kwan lf 3 1 1 0
Thomas cf 3 1 1 2 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1
Walker 1b 4 1 1 3 Naylor dh 4 0 0 0
Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 3 1 0 0
McCarthy lf 4 0 1 0 Giménez 2b 2 1 1 0
Beer dh 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 4 2 3 1 Maile c 3 0 2 2
Alcántara ss 3 1 2 0 Benson ph 1 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Jones ph 1 0 0 0
Arizona 300 020 100 6
Cleveland 110 001 000 3

E_Straw (1). DP_Arizona 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Arizona 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_C.Kelly (10), Thomas (12), Kwan (17), Maile (9). HR_Walker (25), C.Kelly (6). SB_Rojas (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen W,6-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 5
Nelson H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mantiply H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,5-8 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cleveland
McKenzie L,7-8 6 6 5 4 2 7
De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 0 1
Sandlin 2 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Gallen (Miller).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:50. A_14,471 (34,788).

Top Stories