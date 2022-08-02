Trending:
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 2 8
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268
Thomas cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .253
Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Walker 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .203
Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
McCarthy lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Beer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
C.Kelly c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .228
Alcántara ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .202
Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 11
Kwan lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .298
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Miller 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .244
Giménez 2b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .304
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Maile c 3 0 2 2 0 1 .206
a-Benson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
b-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Arizona 300 020 100_6 9 0
Cleveland 110 001 000_3 6 1

a-struck out for Maile in the 9th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th.

E_Straw (1). LOB_Arizona 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_C.Kelly (10), Thomas (12), Kwan (17), Maile (9). HR_Walker (25), off McKenzie; C.Kelly (6), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Walker 3 (58), Thomas 2 (27), C.Kelly (19), Ramírez (85), Maile 2 (8). SB_Rojas (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; Cleveland 3 (Straw 2, Kwan). RISP_Arizona 3 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rosario. LIDP_Marte.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, W, 6-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 5 103 3.31
Nelson, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.57
Mantiply, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.21
Kennedy, S, 5-8 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.15
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, L, 7-8 6 6 5 4 2 7 91 3.38
De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 3.21
Sandlin 2 1 0 0 0 0 23 2.60

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Miller).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:50. A_14,471 (34,788).

Top Stories