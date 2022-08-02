Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Arizona
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|2
|8
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.203
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|11
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Giménez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.304
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Maile c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Arizona
|300
|020
|100_6
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|110
|001
|000_3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Maile in the 9th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th.
E_Straw (1). LOB_Arizona 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_C.Kelly (10), Thomas (12), Kwan (17), Maile (9). HR_Walker (25), off McKenzie; C.Kelly (6), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Walker 3 (58), Thomas 2 (27), C.Kelly (19), Ramírez (85), Maile 2 (8). SB_Rojas (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; Cleveland 3 (Straw 2, Kwan). RISP_Arizona 3 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Rosario. LIDP_Marte.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 6-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|103
|3.31
|Nelson, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.57
|Mantiply, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.21
|Kennedy, S, 5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.15
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 7-8
|6
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|7
|91
|3.38
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.21
|Sandlin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|2.60
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Miller).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:50. A_14,471 (34,788).
