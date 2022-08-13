Trending:
Arizona 6, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 11:15 pm
Arizona

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 5 Totals 29 0 3 0
Rojas 3b 5 1 3 3 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Rivera dh 4 2 2 2 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0
Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 2 0
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Varsho cf-rf 4 1 2 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
McCarthy lf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0 Montero dh 3 0 0 0
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0
Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 Nuñez c 2 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 3 1 0 0 Joe ph 1 0 0 0
Serven c 0 0 0 0
Arizona 101 020 011 6
Colorado 000 000 000 0

E_Blackmon (4). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_C.Kelly 2 (12), Rodgers (25). 3B_Varsho (3). HR_Rivera 2 (4), Rojas (7). SB_Rojas (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen W,8-2 7 2 0 0 1 6
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Mantiply 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Ureña L,1-4 6 7 4 4 2 5
Bird 2 2 1 0 0 2
Stephenson 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:47. A_35,233 (50,445).

