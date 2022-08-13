Arizona 6, Colorado 0

Arizona
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Montero dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Serven c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|101
|020
|011
|—
|6
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Blackmon (4). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_C.Kelly 2 (12), Rodgers (25). 3B_Varsho (3). HR_Rivera 2 (4), Rojas (7). SB_Rojas (14).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen W,8-2
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mantiply
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,1-4
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Bird
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Stephenson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:47. A_35,233 (50,445).
