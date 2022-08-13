Trending:
Arizona 6, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
6
11
5
2
7

Rojas 3b
5
1
3
3
0
1
.276

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 11 5 2 7
Rojas 3b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .276
Rivera dh 4 2 2 2 1 1 .391
Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Varsho cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .244
McCarthy lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .226
Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Perdomo ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .198
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 2 8
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Rodgers 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Montero dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Hilliard lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .187
Nuñez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133
a-Joe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Serven c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Arizona 101 020 011_6 11 0
Colorado 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-flied out for Nuñez in the 8th.

E_Blackmon (4). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_C.Kelly 2 (12), Rodgers (25). 3B_Varsho (3). HR_Rivera 2 (4), off Ureña; Rojas (7), off Ureña. RBIs_Rivera 2 (6), Rojas 3 (35). SB_Rojas (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Rivera, Luplow, Walker); Colorado 1 (Cron). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Colorado 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Perdomo. LIDP_McCarthy. GIDP_Walker, Blackmon.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron, Iglesias).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, W, 8-2 7 2 0 0 1 6 103 2.94
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 12 4.40
Mantiply 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.96
Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.05
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, L, 1-4 6 7 4 4 2 5 94 4.80
Bird 2 2 1 0 0 2 26 5.11
Stephenson 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 5.58

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:47. A_35,233 (50,445).

