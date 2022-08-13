Arizona 6, Colorado 0

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
6
11
5
2
7
Rojas 3b
5
1
3
3
0
1
.276
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|2
|7
|
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Rivera dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.391
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Varsho cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|8
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Montero dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.187
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Serven c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Arizona
|101
|020
|011_6
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-flied out for Nuñez in the 8th.
E_Blackmon (4). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_C.Kelly 2 (12), Rodgers (25). 3B_Varsho (3). HR_Rivera 2 (4), off Ureña; Rojas (7), off Ureña. RBIs_Rivera 2 (6), Rojas 3 (35). SB_Rojas (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Rivera, Luplow, Walker); Colorado 1 (Cron). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Colorado 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Perdomo. LIDP_McCarthy. GIDP_Walker, Blackmon.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron, Iglesias).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 8-2
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|2.94
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|4.40
|Mantiply
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.96
|Kennedy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.05
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 1-4
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|94
|4.80
|Bird
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|5.11
|Stephenson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.58
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:47. A_35,233 (50,445).
