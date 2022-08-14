On Air: This Just In!
Arizona 7, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 6:36 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 35 4 8 3
Rojas 2b 4 1 2 2 Joe lf 4 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 5 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 5 0 2 0
Marte dh 3 1 0 0 Rodgers 2b 3 1 0 0
Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 1 1 0
Walker 1b 5 1 4 4 Montero 1b 5 1 1 1
Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 1 3 1
Luplow rf 2 0 0 0 Hampson ss 3 0 1 0
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Bernard cf 4 0 0 1
Hummel c 4 1 1 0 Serven c 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0
McCarthy lf 3 1 1 1
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0
Arizona 103 201 000 7
Colorado 000 003 010 4

E_Perdomo (10), Rodgers (10), Grichuk (5). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Walker 2 (17), McCarthy (10), Perdomo (9), Grichuk (18), Montero (8), McMahon (18). HR_Walker (27). SB_McCarthy 2 (9), Rojas (15), Hampson (7). SF_Rojas (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Henry W,2-1 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3
Holton 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 0
Kennedy S,8-11 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colorado
Feltner L,2-4 4 1-3 7 6 5 2 3
Gomber 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Lamet 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Lamet (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:08. A_32,442 (50,445).

