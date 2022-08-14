Arizona 7, Colorado 4

Arizona
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bernard cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hummel c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|103
|201
|000
|—
|7
|Colorado
|000
|003
|010
|—
|4
E_Perdomo (10), Rodgers (10), Grichuk (5). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Walker 2 (17), McCarthy (10), Perdomo (9), Grichuk (18), Montero (8), McMahon (18). HR_Walker (27). SB_McCarthy 2 (9), Rojas (15), Hampson (7). SF_Rojas (4).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henry W,2-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Holton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Devenski
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy S,8-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feltner L,2-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|2
|3
|Gomber
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lamet
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Lamet (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:08. A_32,442 (50,445).
