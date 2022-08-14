Arizona 7, Colorado 4

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
7
11
7
2
6
Rojas 2b
4
1
2
2
0
0
.279
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|6
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|1-Alcántara pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.218
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hummel c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|6
|5
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Hampson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Bernard cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Arizona
|103
|201
|000_7
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|003
|010_4
|8
|2
1-ran for Marte in the 9th.
E_Perdomo (10), Rodgers (10), Grichuk (5). LOB_Arizona 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Walker 2 (17), McCarthy (10), Perdomo (9), Grichuk (18), Montero (8), McMahon (18). HR_Walker (27), off Feltner. RBIs_Walker 4 (67), McCarthy (17), Rojas 2 (37), Montero (7), McMahon (54), Bernard (1). SB_McCarthy 2 (9), Rojas (15), Hampson (7). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Marte, Varsho, Hummel, Luplow 2, Perdomo); Colorado 5 (Montero 3, Joe, Serven). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; Colorado 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Bernard. GIDP_Bernard.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|89
|4.15
|Holton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.70
|Devenski
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.62
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.43
|Kennedy, S, 8-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.97
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 2-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|5
|2
|3
|78
|6.39
|Gomber
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|38
|5.56
|Lamet
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Holton 2-1, Gomber 1-0. IBB_off Henry (Cron). HBP_Lamet (Marte). PB_Hummel (1).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:08. A_32,442 (50,445).
