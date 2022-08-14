On Air: This Just In!
Arizona 7, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 6:36 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 11 7 2 6
Rojas 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .279
Rivera 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .357
Marte dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258
1-Alcántara pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Walker 1b 5 1 4 4 0 0 .218
Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Luplow rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Hummel c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .174
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
McCarthy lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .261
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .199
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 3 6 5
Joe lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Grichuk rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .271
Rodgers 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .285
Cron dh 4 1 1 0 1 0 .275
Montero 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .263
McMahon 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .247
Hampson ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Bernard cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .143
Serven c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Arizona 103 201 000_7 11 1
Colorado 000 003 010_4 8 2

1-ran for Marte in the 9th.

E_Perdomo (10), Rodgers (10), Grichuk (5). LOB_Arizona 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Walker 2 (17), McCarthy (10), Perdomo (9), Grichuk (18), Montero (8), McMahon (18). HR_Walker (27), off Feltner. RBIs_Walker 4 (67), McCarthy (17), Rojas 2 (37), Montero (7), McMahon (54), Bernard (1). SB_McCarthy 2 (9), Rojas (15), Hampson (7). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Marte, Varsho, Hummel, Luplow 2, Perdomo); Colorado 5 (Montero 3, Joe, Serven). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; Colorado 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bernard. GIDP_Bernard.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Henry, W, 2-1 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 89 4.15
Holton 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.70
Devenski 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 5.62
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 4.43
Kennedy, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.97
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feltner, L, 2-4 4 1-3 7 6 5 2 3 78 6.39
Gomber 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 38 5.56
Lamet 2 1 0 0 0 1 32 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Holton 2-1, Gomber 1-0. IBB_off Henry (Cron). HBP_Lamet (Marte). PB_Hummel (1).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:08. A_32,442 (50,445).

