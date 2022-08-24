Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Arizona
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Melendez lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Marte dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Massey ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|001
|132
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
E_Dozier (3), Melendez (7). DP_Arizona 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Arizona 14, Kansas City 4. 2B_McCarthy (13), Thomas (14), Walker (18), Rivera (8). 3B_Lopez (3), Witt Jr. (6). HR_Witt Jr. (17). SB_McCarthy (10). SF_McCarthy (1), Marte (4), Melendez (6). S_Pratto (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Mantiply W,2-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Devenski
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kennedy H,10
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heasley
|4
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Cuas
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Staumont L,3-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Weaver
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
WP_Weaver.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:29. A_12,427 (37,903).
