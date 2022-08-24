Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 12:00 am
< a min read
      

Arizona

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White...

READ MORE

Arizona Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 13 6 Totals 29 3 5 3
Rojas 2b 4 1 1 1 Melendez lf 2 0 0 1
Rivera 3b 5 1 2 1 Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 1
Marte dh 4 1 1 1 Perez c 4 0 1 1
Walker 1b 5 0 3 1 O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0
Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 Rooker ph-dh 1 0 0 0
McCarthy lf 3 1 2 1 Massey ph-dh 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Thomas cf 4 2 3 0 Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 0 1 1 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 2 1 1 0
Waters rf 3 0 0 0
Arizona 000 001 132 7
Kansas City 000 100 020 3

E_Dozier (3), Melendez (7). DP_Arizona 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Arizona 14, Kansas City 4. 2B_McCarthy (13), Thomas (14), Walker (18), Rivera (8). 3B_Lopez (3), Witt Jr. (6). HR_Witt Jr. (17). SB_McCarthy (10). SF_McCarthy (1), Marte (4), Melendez (6). S_Pratto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Davies 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Mantiply W,2-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Devenski 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Kennedy H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kansas City
Heasley 4 2-3 4 0 0 4 2
Cuas 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Staumont L,3-3 1 1-3 3 4 4 3 1
Weaver 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 0

WP_Weaver.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

T_3:29. A_12,427 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|30 Improving the Speed of Detection and...
8|30 The Evolution of DevSecOps within the...
8|30 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories