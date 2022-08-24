Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Arizona

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 13 6 9 4 Rojas 2b 4 1 1 1 2 0 .285 Rivera 3b 5 1 2 1 1 0 .237 Marte dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .257 Walker 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .224 Varsho rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .233 McCarthy lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .282 C.Kelly c 4 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Thomas cf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .248 Perdomo ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .189

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 5 3 3 4 Melendez lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .225 Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .252 Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .225 O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219 a-Rooker ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 b-Massey ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .163 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Lopez 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .237 Waters rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Arizona 000 001 132_7 13 0 Kansas City 000 100 020_3 5 2

a-flied out for O’Hearn in the 6th. b-flied out for Rooker in the 8th.

E_Dozier (3), Melendez (7). LOB_Arizona 14, Kansas City 4. 2B_McCarthy (13), Thomas (14), Walker (18), Rivera (8). 3B_Lopez (3), Witt Jr. (6). HR_Witt Jr. (17), off Davies. RBIs_Perdomo (28), McCarthy (23), Marte (43), Walker (71), Rojas (39), Rivera (22), Witt Jr. (61), Melendez (44), Perez (56). SB_McCarthy (10). SF_McCarthy, Marte, Melendez. S_Pratto.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 10 (Marte 2, Varsho 2, Perdomo, Rojas 3, C.Kelly 2); Kansas City 1 (Waters). RISP_Arizona 4 for 17; Kansas City 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker, Dozier.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Walker); Kansas City 1 (Perez, Dozier, Pratto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 84 3.86 Mantiply, W, 2-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.13 Devenski 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 7.59 Kennedy, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.27 Melancon 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 5.06

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley 4 2-3 4 0 0 4 2 79 5.21 Cuas 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 20 4.13 Staumont, L, 3-3 1 1-3 3 4 4 3 1 42 6.45 Weaver 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 46 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0, Kennedy 1-1, Weaver 3-3. WP_Weaver.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:29. A_12,427 (37,903).

