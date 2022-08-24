Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Arizona
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|9
|4
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.285
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Marte dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Thomas cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.189
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Melendez lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Rooker ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|b-Massey ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Arizona
|000
|001
|132_7
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|020_3
|5
|2
a-flied out for O’Hearn in the 6th. b-flied out for Rooker in the 8th.
E_Dozier (3), Melendez (7). LOB_Arizona 14, Kansas City 4. 2B_McCarthy (13), Thomas (14), Walker (18), Rivera (8). 3B_Lopez (3), Witt Jr. (6). HR_Witt Jr. (17), off Davies. RBIs_Perdomo (28), McCarthy (23), Marte (43), Walker (71), Rojas (39), Rivera (22), Witt Jr. (61), Melendez (44), Perez (56). SB_McCarthy (10). SF_McCarthy, Marte, Melendez. S_Pratto.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 10 (Marte 2, Varsho 2, Perdomo, Rojas 3, C.Kelly 2); Kansas City 1 (Waters). RISP_Arizona 4 for 17; Kansas City 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker, Dozier.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Walker); Kansas City 1 (Perez, Dozier, Pratto).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|84
|3.86
|Mantiply, W, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.13
|Devenski
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|7.59
|Kennedy, H, 10
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.27
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.06
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|4
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|79
|5.21
|Cuas
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.13
|Staumont, L, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|42
|6.45
|Weaver
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|46
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 1-0, Kennedy 1-1, Weaver 3-3. WP_Weaver.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:29. A_12,427 (37,903).
