On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics aim to break road losing streak, play the Rangers

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Texas has a 26-32 record in home games and a 52-63 record overall. The Rangers have a 22-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Oakland is 41-75 overall and 24-36 on the road. The Athletics have a 9-20 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 59 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 8-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .231 for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 9-for-29 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

        Read more: Sports News

Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (side), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories