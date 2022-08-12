Trending:
Athletics aim to break slide in game against the Astros

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (41-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (72-41, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (1-5, 7.63 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (8-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -343, Athletics +271; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their five-game slide with a victory over the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 36-18 record at home and a 72-41 record overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Oakland has a 24-32 record on the road and a 41-71 record overall. The Athletics are 9-19 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .633. Trey Mancini is 5-for-23 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 9-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .211 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

      
