Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (66-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-77, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -185, Athletics +156; over/under is 7 runs

Seattle Mariners (66-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-77, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -185, Athletics +156; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners looking to stop their six-game home losing streak.

Oakland has gone 17-40 in home games and 43-77 overall. The Athletics are 29-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 66-54 record overall and a 35-28 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 30-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .249 for the Athletics. Vimael Machin is 9-for-28 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 5-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|26 NGAUS 2022 144th General Conference...
8|26 Chicago Cyber Security Summit
8|26 2022 Procurement Playbook - VA -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories