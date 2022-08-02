Trending:
Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 11:03 pm
Philadelphia

Atlanta

Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 35 13 14 11
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 1
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 3 1
Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 2 0 0
Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 0
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 5 1 3 5
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 Ozuna dh 5 3 3 2
Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Arcia 2b 4 1 1 2
Hall dh 4 0 2 1 Harris II cf 3 2 1 0
Stott 2b 4 0 1 0
Vierling cf 3 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 000 000 1
Atlanta 002 160 13x 13

DP_Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hall (7), Ozuna (13), Rosario (3). HR_Arcia (6), Ozuna (19). SB_Schwarber (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nelson L,3-2 2 2 2 2 2 3
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 1 2
Bellatti 1 2 1 1 0 2
Knebel 2-3 5 5 5 0 1
Appel 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Morales 2 2 4 4 2 0
Atlanta
Strider W,6-3 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 13
Matzek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Stephens 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1

Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Nelson (Harris II), Stephens (Sosa), Morales (Olson). WP_Knebel.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:27. A_38,932 (41,084).

