Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|13
|14
|11
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Muñoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|160
|13x
|—
|13
DP_Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hall (7), Ozuna (13), Rosario (3). HR_Arcia (6), Ozuna (19). SB_Schwarber (5).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nelson L,3-2
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bellatti
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Appel
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Morales
|2
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strider W,6-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|Matzek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stephens
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Nelson (Harris II), Stephens (Sosa), Morales (Olson). WP_Knebel.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:27. A_38,932 (41,084).
