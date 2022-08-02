Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
4
1
4
14
Schwarber lf
2
0
0
0
2
2
.203
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.301
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.179
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Ozuna dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|160
|13x_13
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hall (7), Ozuna (13), Rosario (3). HR_Arcia (6), off Knebel; Ozuna (19), off Morales. RBIs_Hall (12), Rosario 5 (12), Acuña Jr. (24), Ozuna 2 (42), Arcia 2 (24), Swanson (55). SB_Schwarber (5). CS_Swanson (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 2, Bohm, Muñoz 2); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Contreras, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Contreras.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Gregorius, Realmuto; Gregorius, Stott, Bohm).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, L, 3-2
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|43
|4.14
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.96
|Bellatti
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.31
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|29
|3.61
|Appel
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|1.74
|Morales
|2
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|31
|7.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 6-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|13
|98
|2.79
|Matzek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.57
|Stephens
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|37
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-2, Matzek 1-0, Stephens 1-0. HBP_Nelson (Harris II), Stephens (Sosa), Morales (Olson). WP_Knebel.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:27. A_38,932 (41,084).
