Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 11:03 pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 4 14
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .203
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .296
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .258
a-Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Hall dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .256
Stott 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .199
Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 13 14 11 6 9
Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .259
Swanson ss 4 1 3 1 1 1 .301
Olson 1b 3 2 0 0 1 1 .251
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .300
Rosario lf 5 1 3 5 0 1 .179
Contreras c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .259
Ozuna dh 5 3 3 2 0 1 .224
Arcia 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .239
Harris II cf 3 2 1 0 0 1 .280
Philadelphia 010 000 000_1 4 0
Atlanta 002 160 13x_13 14 0

a-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Hall (7), Ozuna (13), Rosario (3). HR_Arcia (6), off Knebel; Ozuna (19), off Morales. RBIs_Hall (12), Rosario 5 (12), Acuña Jr. (24), Ozuna 2 (42), Arcia 2 (24), Swanson (55). SB_Schwarber (5). CS_Swanson (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Vierling 2, Bohm, Muñoz 2); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Contreras, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Gregorius, Realmuto; Gregorius, Stott, Bohm).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson, L, 3-2 2 2 2 2 2 3 43 4.14
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 1.96
Bellatti 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 3.31
Knebel 2-3 5 5 5 0 1 29 3.61
Appel 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 32 1.74
Morales 2 2 4 4 2 0 31 7.20
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strider, W, 6-3 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 13 98 2.79
Matzek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.57
Stephens 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 37 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-2, Matzek 1-0, Stephens 1-0. HBP_Nelson (Harris II), Stephens (Sosa), Morales (Olson). WP_Knebel.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:27. A_38,932 (41,084).

Top Stories