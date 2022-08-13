On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 9:51 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
1
1

2

Cincinnati
2
0

2

First Half_1, Atlanta, Almada, 4 (Araujo), 17th minute; 2, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 15 (Nwobodo), 29th; 3, Cincinnati, Brenner, 9, 41st.

Second Half_4, Atlanta, Gutman, 2 (Martínez), 83rd.

...

READ MORE

Atlanta 1 1 2
Cincinnati 2 0 2

First Half_1, Atlanta, Almada, 4 (Araujo), 17th minute; 2, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 15 (Nwobodo), 29th; 3, Cincinnati, Brenner, 9, 41st.

Second Half_4, Atlanta, Gutman, 2 (Martínez), 83rd.

Goalies_Atlanta, Rocco Rios Novo, Raul Gudino; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Barreal, Cincinnati, 14th; Wiley, Atlanta, 27th; Miazga, Cincinnati, 58th; Blackett, Cincinnati, 78th.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Walter Heatherly, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Rocco Rios Novo; Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman (Aiden Mcfadden, 87th), Ronald Hernandez (Brooks Lennon, 59th), Juan Sanchez, Caleb Wiley (Dom Dwyer, 70th); Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno (Edwin Mosquera, 69th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros (Josef Martínez, 59th).

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Geoff Cameron (Dominique Badji, 89th), Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga (Tyler Blackett, 66th), Alvas Powell; Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (John Nelson, 74th), Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner, Brandon Vazquez.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News