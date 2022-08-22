Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 3 6 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183 Grissom 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .391 Harris II cf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .286 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 1 10 Marcano lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258 Gamel dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Cruz ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .198 Madris rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .171 1-Allen pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Heineman c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194

Atlanta 000 020 000_2 4 0 Pittsburgh 000 010 000_1 5 0

1-ran for Madris in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), off R.Contreras; Cruz (10), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Harris II 2 (43), Cruz (30). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson, Grossman); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Madris). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.

GIDP_Swanson, Gamel.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson); Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 1-2 6 4 1 1 0 7 90 4.58 Minter, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.26 Iglesias, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.04 Jansen, S, 29-33 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.04

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Contreras, L, 3-4 7 4 2 2 3 5 89 3.86 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.08 Crowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.22

PB_Heineman (3).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).

