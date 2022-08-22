Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
4
2
3
6
Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.274
1-ran for Madris in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), off R.Contreras; Cruz (10), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Harris II 2 (43), Cruz (30). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson, Grossman); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Madris). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.
GIDP_Swanson, Gamel.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson); Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 1-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|4.58
|Minter, H, 22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.26
|Iglesias, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.04
|Jansen, S, 29-33
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.04
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Contreras, L, 3-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|89
|3.86
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.08
|Crowe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.22
PB_Heineman (3).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).
