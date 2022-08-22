Trending:
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
2
4
2
3
6

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.274

READ MORE
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 3 6
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183
Grissom 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .391
Harris II cf 1 1 1 2 2 0 .286
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 1 10
Marcano lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258
Gamel dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Cruz ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .198
Madris rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .171
1-Allen pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Heineman c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Atlanta 000 020 000_2 4 0
Pittsburgh 000 010 000_1 5 0

1-ran for Madris in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), off R.Contreras; Cruz (10), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Harris II 2 (43), Cruz (30). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson, Grossman); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Madris). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.

GIDP_Swanson, Gamel.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson); Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 1-2 6 4 1 1 0 7 90 4.58
Minter, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.26
Iglesias, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.04
Jansen, S, 29-33 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.04
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Contreras, L, 3-4 7 4 2 2 3 5 89 3.86
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.08
Crowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.22

PB_Heineman (3).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).

Top Stories