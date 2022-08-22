Trending:
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Pittsburgh

Atlanta Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 30 1 5 1
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 Marcano lf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Gamel dh 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0
Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0
Grissom 2b 3 1 1 0 Cruz ss 3 1 1 1
Harris II cf 1 1 1 2 Madris rf 2 0 0 0
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Allen pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Heineman c 2 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 020 000 2
Pittsburgh 000 010 000 1

DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), Cruz (10). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Odorizzi W,1-2 6 4 1 1 0 7
Minter H,22 1 1 0 0 0 1
Iglesias H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jansen S,29-33 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
R.Contreras L,3-4 7 4 2 2 3 5
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crowe 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).

