Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Harris II cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Madris rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), Cruz (10). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi W,1-2
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Minter H,22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen S,29-33
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Contreras L,3-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crowe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).
