Atlanta 27, Detroit 23

Atlanta
7
10
3
7
—
27
Detroit
7
10
3
3
—
23
First Quarter
Det_Swift 9 run (Seibert kick), 9:58.
Atl_Mariota 6 run (Koo kick), :31.
Second Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 46, 12:41.
Atl_Hesse 1 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 4:31.
Det_Funchess 1 pass from Boyle (R.Patterson kick), :47.
Atl_FG Koo 47, :00.
Third Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 33, 7:02.
Det_FG R.Patterson 27, :44.
Fourth Quarter
Det_FG R.Patterson 28, 5:57.
Atl_Bernhardt 21 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 1:30.
|
|Atl
|Det
|First downs
|18
|26
|Total Net Yards
|307
|393
|Rushes-yards
|29-168
|28-101
|Passing
|139
|292
|Punt Returns
|1-21
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|5-127
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-11
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|30-48-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-7
|Punts
|4-41.75
|1-65.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-34
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|26:10
|33:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Ridder 6-59, Ollison 5-33, Allgeier 3-25, Mariota 3-23, Huntley 8-18, D.Williams 3-10, A.Williams 1-0. Detroit, Blough 4-22, Swift 4-20, Jefferson 9-19, C.Reynolds 3-13, Jama.Williams 2-12, Ju.Jackson 3-11, Igwebuike 3-4.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 10-22-0-103, Mariota 2-2-0-36. Detroit, Blough 18-28-0-141, Boyle 9-16-1-111, Goff 3-4-0-47.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Darby 2-14, London 1-24, Bernhardt 1-21, Allison 1-20, Byrd 1-20, Hodge 1-12, A.Williams 1-9, Tate 1-7, Batson 1-6, Franks 1-5, Hesse 1-1. Detroit, Kennedy 8-104, Funchess 4-19, Pimpleton 3-15, Alexander 3-12, Raymond 2-52, St. Brown 2-29, C.Reynolds 2-5, Benson 1-24, Wright 1-18, Griffin 1-11, Givan 1-5, Jefferson 1-3, Zylstra 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
