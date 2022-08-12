On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Atlanta 27, Detroit 23

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 9:16 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta
7
10
3
7

27

Detroit
7
10
3
3

23

First Quarter

Atlanta 7 10 3 7 27
Detroit 7 10 3 3 23

First Quarter

Det_Swift 9 run (Seibert kick), 9:58.

Atl_Mariota 6 run (Koo kick), :31.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 46, 12:41.

Atl_Hesse 1 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 4:31.

Det_Funchess 1 pass from Boyle (R.Patterson kick), :47.

Atl_FG Koo 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 33, 7:02.

Det_FG R.Patterson 27, :44.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG R.Patterson 28, 5:57.

Atl_Bernhardt 21 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 1:30.

___

Atl Det
First downs 18 26
Total Net Yards 307 393
Rushes-yards 29-168 28-101
Passing 139 292
Punt Returns 1-21 1-10
Kickoff Returns 2-48 5-127
Interceptions Ret. 1-11 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 12-24-0 30-48-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-7
Punts 4-41.75 1-65.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-34 4-35
Time of Possession 26:10 33:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Ridder 6-59, Ollison 5-33, Allgeier 3-25, Mariota 3-23, Huntley 8-18, D.Williams 3-10, A.Williams 1-0. Detroit, Blough 4-22, Swift 4-20, Jefferson 9-19, C.Reynolds 3-13, Jama.Williams 2-12, Ju.Jackson 3-11, Igwebuike 3-4.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 10-22-0-103, Mariota 2-2-0-36. Detroit, Blough 18-28-0-141, Boyle 9-16-1-111, Goff 3-4-0-47.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Darby 2-14, London 1-24, Bernhardt 1-21, Allison 1-20, Byrd 1-20, Hodge 1-12, A.Williams 1-9, Tate 1-7, Batson 1-6, Franks 1-5, Hesse 1-1. Detroit, Kennedy 8-104, Funchess 4-19, Pimpleton 3-15, Alexander 3-12, Raymond 2-52, St. Brown 2-29, C.Reynolds 2-5, Benson 1-24, Wright 1-18, Griffin 1-11, Givan 1-5, Jefferson 1-3, Zylstra 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

