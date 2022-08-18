Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 0 9 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 2-Marrero pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .315 Canha lf 3 1 2 2 0 1 .272 Baty 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .180 1-Naquin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .145

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 6 3 0 12 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .292 Riley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .289 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Grissom 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .406 Harris II cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .288 Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .286

New York 000 020 000_2 6 0 Atlanta 002 000 100_3 6 0

a-struck out for Ruf in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha (15), McCann (4), Swanson (26), Harris II (15). HR_Canha (8), off Fried. RBIs_Canha 2 (42), Swanson (66), Riley (75), Harris II (40). SB_Marrero (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Marte 2, McNeil); Atlanta 1 (Grossman). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 2.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 2-1 6 2-3 5 3 3 0 9 95 2.31 Lugo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.28 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.97

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 11-4 7 4 2 2 0 6 93 2.60 Minter, H, 21 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.37 Iglesias, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.29 Jansen, S, 28-32 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Iglesias 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_39,378 (41,084).

