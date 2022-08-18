Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|0
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|2-Marrero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|1-Naquin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|0
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.406
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|New York
|000
|020
|000_2
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|100_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Ruf in the 9th.
1-ran for McCann in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha (15), McCann (4), Swanson (26), Harris II (15). HR_Canha (8), off Fried. RBIs_Canha 2 (42), Swanson (66), Riley (75), Harris II (40). SB_Marrero (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Marte 2, McNeil); Atlanta 1 (Grossman). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 2.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|95
|2.31
|Lugo
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.28
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.97
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 11-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|93
|2.60
|Minter, H, 21
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.37
|Iglesias, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.29
|Jansen, S, 28-32
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-1, Iglesias 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Will Little.
T_2:41. A_39,378 (41,084).
