Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:20 pm
New York

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 6 3
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Marte rf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 2 1
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Marrero pr 0 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0
Ruf 1b 3 0 0 0 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 Grissom 2b 3 1 1 0
McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 Harris II cf 3 0 1 1
Canha lf 3 1 2 2 Grossman lf 3 1 1 0
Baty 3b 3 0 1 0
McCann c 3 0 1 0
Naquin pr 0 0 0 0
Perez c 0 0 0 0
New York 000 020 000 2
Atlanta 002 000 100 3

LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha (15), McCann (4), Swanson (26), Harris II (15). HR_Canha (8). SB_Marrero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom L,2-1 6 2-3 5 3 3 0 9
Lugo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 3
Atlanta
Fried W,11-4 7 4 2 2 0 6
Minter H,21 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Iglesias H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,28-32 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_39,378 (41,084).

