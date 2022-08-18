Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marrero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Naquin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Canha (15), McCann (4), Swanson (26), Harris II (15). HR_Canha (8). SB_Marrero (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom L,2-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Lugo
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,11-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Minter H,21
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,28-32
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Will Little.
T_2:41. A_39,378 (41,084).
