Sports News

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 37 3 12 2
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 Cooper ph 1 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Berti 2b 5 0 2 0
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0
Rosario lf 3 0 2 0 Williams pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bleday cf 4 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Anderson rf 4 1 2 1
Grissom 2b 3 1 1 0 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0
Harris II cf 3 2 2 2 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0
Stallings c 4 1 3 0
Burdick lf 4 0 2 1
Atlanta 000 101 020 4
Miami 020 000 010 3

DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Miami 13. 2B_Rosario (6), Harris II (12), Riley (34), Grissom (1), Stallings 2 (9), Berti (11), Burdick (2). HR_Olson (22), Harris II (11), Anderson (4). SB_Williams (10), Bleday (2). SF_Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Odorizzi 4 8 2 2 1 2
McHugh 2 1 0 0 1 2
Matzek W,2-2 1 1 0 0 2 1
Yates H,2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Minter H,20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,25-29 1 0 0 0 2 2
Miami
López 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 4
Okert 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brazoban 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernandez L,2-6 1 2 2 2 0 1
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Yates.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:37. A_10,459 (36,742).

Top Stories