Atlanta 4, Miami 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|2
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Williams pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burdick lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|020
|—
|4
|Miami
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Miami 13. 2B_Rosario (6), Harris II (12), Riley (34), Grissom (1), Stallings 2 (9), Berti (11), Burdick (2). HR_Olson (22), Harris II (11), Anderson (4). SB_Williams (10), Bleday (2). SF_Swanson (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi
|4
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|McHugh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Matzek W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Yates H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Minter H,20
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen S,25-29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Okert
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brazoban
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez L,2-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Yates.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:37. A_10,459 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.