Atlanta 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:31 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 0 6
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .292
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Rosario lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .186
b-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Grissom 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .429
Harris II cf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .294
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 12 2 6 8
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
a-Cooper ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Berti 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
1-Williams pr-dh-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Bleday cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .227
Anderson rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .261
Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 2 1 .232
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .161
Stallings c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .215
Burdick lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .250
Atlanta 000 101 020_4 8 0
Miami 020 000 010_3 12 0

a-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

LOB_Atlanta 3, Miami 13. 2B_Rosario (6), Harris II (12), Riley (34), Grissom (1), Stallings 2 (9), Berti (11), Burdick (2). HR_Olson (22), off López; Harris II (11), off Hernandez; Anderson (4), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Olson (71), Swanson (61), Harris II 2 (36), Anderson (13), Burdick (2). SB_Williams (10), Bleday (2). CS_Berti (4). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Olson); Miami 7 (Díaz 2, Berti 3, Wendle, Rojas). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 14.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Stallings. GIDP_Ozuna, Stallings.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Díaz).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 4 8 2 2 1 2 87 4.15
McHugh 2 1 0 0 1 2 36 3.06
Matzek, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 2 1 19 3.71
Yates, H, 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 13 13.50
Minter, H, 20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.45
Jansen, S, 25-29 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 3.40
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 93 3.55
Okert 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.75
Brazoban 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 1.04
Hernandez, L, 2-6 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 6.22
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.78

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Okert 1-0. IBB_off Matzek (Anderson). WP_Yates.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:37. A_10,459 (36,742).

