Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
8
4
0
6
Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.268
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|2
|6
|8
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Williams pr-dh-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Burdick lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|020_4
|8
|0
|Miami
|020
|000
|010_3
|12
|0
a-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
LOB_Atlanta 3, Miami 13. 2B_Rosario (6), Harris II (12), Riley (34), Grissom (1), Stallings 2 (9), Berti (11), Burdick (2). HR_Olson (22), off López; Harris II (11), off Hernandez; Anderson (4), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Olson (71), Swanson (61), Harris II 2 (36), Anderson (13), Burdick (2). SB_Williams (10), Bleday (2). CS_Berti (4). SF_Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Olson); Miami 7 (Díaz 2, Berti 3, Wendle, Rojas). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 14.
Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Stallings. GIDP_Ozuna, Stallings.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Díaz).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|87
|4.15
|McHugh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|3.06
|Matzek, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.71
|Yates, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|13.50
|Minter, H, 20
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|Jansen, S, 25-29
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3.40
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|93
|3.55
|Okert
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.75
|Brazoban
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.04
|Hernandez, L, 2-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.22
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.78
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Okert 1-0. IBB_off Matzek (Anderson). WP_Yates.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:37. A_10,459 (36,742).
