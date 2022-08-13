On Air: Federal News Network program
Atlanta 5, Miami 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 4:25 pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 3 11
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .270
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .290
Riley 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .248
Contreras dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267
Grissom 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .273
Harris II cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .294
Tromp c 4 0 3 3 0 0 .750
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 3 7
Berti 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Aguilar dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .239
Bleday cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Fortes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Leblanc 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .405
Burdick rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Williams lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253
a-Wendle ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Atlanta 000 310 010_5 11 1
Miami 000 200 000_2 5 0

a-singled for Williams in the 8th.

E_Tromp (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B_Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR_Olson (23), off Luzardo; Aguilar (14), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II (37), Tromp 3 (3), Olson (72), Aguilar 2 (46). SB_Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Swanson, Tromp, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2); Miami 2 (Fortes, Berti). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; Miami 0 for 4.

LIDP_Williams. GIDP_Riley, Bleday.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson, Riley; Riley, Olson); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Muller, W, 1-1 5 3 2 2 1 5 73 10.57
Stephens, H, 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.66
Iglesias, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.80
Jansen, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 3.32
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo, L, 3-5 5 7 4 4 2 6 92 3.72
Brigham 2 2 0 0 1 3 44 3.72
Bleier 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 3.93
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 6.11

WP_Muller, Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:01. A_7,308 (36,742).

