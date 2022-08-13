Atlanta 5, Miami 2

Atlanta
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|3
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.290
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.750
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|
|Berti 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Aguilar dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.405
|Burdick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Atlanta
|000
|310
|010_5
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|200
|000_2
|5
|0
a-singled for Williams in the 8th.
E_Tromp (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B_Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR_Olson (23), off Luzardo; Aguilar (14), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II (37), Tromp 3 (3), Olson (72), Aguilar 2 (46). SB_Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Swanson, Tromp, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2); Miami 2 (Fortes, Berti). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; Miami 0 for 4.
LIDP_Williams. GIDP_Riley, Bleday.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson, Riley; Riley, Olson); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, W, 1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|73
|10.57
|Stephens, H, 2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.66
|Iglesias, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.80
|Jansen, S, 26-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.32
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 3-5
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|92
|3.72
|Brigham
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|3.72
|Bleier
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.93
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.11
WP_Muller, Luzardo.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:01. A_7,308 (36,742).
