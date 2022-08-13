On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF...

READ MORE

Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 30 2 5 2
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 2 0 Berti 2b-lf 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 1 0
Riley 3b 5 0 1 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0
Olson 1b 5 1 1 1 Aguilar dh 3 1 1 2
Contreras dh 4 1 1 0 Bleday cf 3 0 0 0
Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 Fortes c 4 0 0 0
Grissom 2b 4 1 0 0 Leblanc 3b 3 0 1 0
Harris II cf 3 1 1 1 Burdick rf 2 0 0 0
Tromp c 4 0 3 3 Williams lf 2 0 0 0
Wendle ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Atlanta 000 310 010 5
Miami 000 200 000 2

E_Tromp (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B_Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR_Olson (23), Aguilar (14). SB_Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Muller W,1-1 5 3 2 2 1 5
Stephens H,2 2 1 0 0 1 2
Iglesias H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,26-30 1 0 0 0 1 0
Miami
Luzardo L,3-5 5 7 4 4 2 6
Brigham 2 2 0 0 1 3
Bleier 1 2 1 1 0 0
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Muller, Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

T_3:01. A_7,308 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News