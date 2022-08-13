Atlanta 5, Miami 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Berti 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Burdick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|310
|010
|—
|5
|Miami
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Tromp (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B_Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR_Olson (23), Aguilar (14). SB_Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Muller W,1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Stephens H,2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Iglesias H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,26-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo L,3-5
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Brigham
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bleier
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Muller, Luzardo.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:01. A_7,308 (36,742).
