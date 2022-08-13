Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 4:25 pm
Atlanta

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 32 2 5 2
Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 2 1 Wendle ss 4 0 1 1
Heredia rf 1 0 0 0 B.Anderson rf 4 0 1 0
Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 4 1 2 1
Riley 3b 2 0 0 0 Bleday cf 3 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 2 3 Leblanc 3b 3 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 Stallings c 3 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 4 1 1 0 Burdick lf 3 0 0 0
Grissom 2b 4 1 2 2 Williams 2b 3 1 1 0
Harris II cf 4 1 0 0 Cooper ph 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 100 021 200 6
Miami 000 011 000 2

DP_Atlanta 0, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Ozuna (14), Rosario (7). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Acuña Jr. (10), Grissom (2), Olson (24), Aguilar (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
I.Anderson W,10-6 6 5 2 2 1 4
Lee 2 0 0 0 0 4
Yates 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Iglesias S,1-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Miami
Nance L,0-1 3 2 1 1 1 6
Ladwig 3 1-3 6 4 4 0 0
Brazoban 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 4
Bender 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Yates.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12. A_11,910 (36,742).

