Atlanta 6, Miami 2

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Heredia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Burdick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|100
|021
|200
|—
|6
|Miami
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
DP_Atlanta 0, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Ozuna (14), Rosario (7). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Acuña Jr. (10), Grissom (2), Olson (24), Aguilar (15).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I.Anderson W,10-6
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Lee
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Yates
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Iglesias S,1-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nance L,0-1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Ladwig
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Brazoban
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bender
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Yates.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:12. A_11,910 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.