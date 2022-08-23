Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|050
|100
|—
|6
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Harris II (18). HR_d’Arnaud (13), Chavis (13). SF_Riley (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,12-4
|8
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|McHugh
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker L,3-11
|6
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|8
|De Jong
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:15. A_13,367 (38,747).
