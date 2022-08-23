Trending:
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 9:39 pm
Atlanta

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

Atlanta Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 30 1 3 1
Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 1 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 2 0 1 2 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Gamel dh 4 0 1 0
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 1
W.Contreras dh 4 1 1 0 Castro 2b 2 0 0 0
Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 Allen rf 3 0 0 0
Grissom 2b 4 1 3 1 Marcano lf 3 0 0 0
Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 Delay c 3 0 1 0
Atlanta 000 050 100 6
Pittsburgh 010 000 000 1

DP_Atlanta 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Harris II (18). HR_d’Arnaud (13), Chavis (13). SF_Riley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried W,12-4 8 3 1 1 1 7
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L,3-11 6 2-3 9 6 6 1 8
De Jong 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:15. A_13,367 (38,747).

Top Stories