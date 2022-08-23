Trending:
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 9:39 pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 1 12
Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .272
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .290
Riley 3b 2 0 1 2 1 1 .285
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .258
W.Contreras dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .262
Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .285
Grissom 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .420
Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 9
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Gamel dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Chavis 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .247
Castro 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Allen rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Marcano lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Delay c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Atlanta 000 050 100_6 10 0
Pittsburgh 010 000 000_1 3 0

LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Harris II (18). HR_d’Arnaud (13), off Brubaker; Chavis (13), off Fried. RBIs_d’Arnaud (46), Grissom (10), Grossman (7), Swanson (69), Riley 2 (80), Chavis (40). SF_Riley.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 1.

GIDP_Acuña Jr..

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 12-4 8 3 1 1 1 7 95 2.52
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.82
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, L, 3-11 6 2-3 9 6 6 1 8 98 4.39
De Jong 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 34 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:15. A_13,367 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories