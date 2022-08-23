Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|1
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.285
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|W.Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.420
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Atlanta
|000
|050
|100_6
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Harris II (18). HR_d’Arnaud (13), off Brubaker; Chavis (13), off Fried. RBIs_d’Arnaud (46), Grissom (10), Grossman (7), Swanson (69), Riley 2 (80), Chavis (40). SF_Riley.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 1.
GIDP_Acuña Jr..
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 12-4
|8
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|95
|2.52
|McHugh
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.82
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 3-11
|6
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|8
|98
|4.39
|De Jong
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:15. A_13,367 (38,747).
