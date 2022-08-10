Atlanta 8, Boston 4

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Davis ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|221
|—
|8
|Boston
|000
|010
|300
|—
|4
E_Swanson (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Boston 2. LOB_Atlanta 4, Boston 6. 2B_Rosario (5), Dalbec (8). HR_Ozuna (20), Grissom (1), Pham (3). SB_Grissom (1). SF_Ozuna (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,14-5
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Lee
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Yates H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,8-9
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Hernandez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|A.Davis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ort
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Scott Barry; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.
T_3:06. A_35,406 (37,755).
