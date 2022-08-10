Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the...

READ MORE

Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 12 8 Totals 35 4 9 3
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 Pham lf 5 1 1 3
Swanson ss 5 0 2 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 5 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Verdugo rf 2 0 1 0
Contreras c 4 1 2 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0
Ozuna dh 3 1 1 4 McGuire c 3 0 1 0
Harris II cf 3 1 1 0 Plawecki ph-c 1 0 0 0
Grissom 2b 4 2 2 2 Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 0
Duran cf 2 0 1 0
J.Davis ph-cf 2 1 1 0
Atlanta 000 300 221 8
Boston 000 010 300 4

E_Swanson (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Boston 2. LOB_Atlanta 4, Boston 6. 2B_Rosario (5), Dalbec (8). HR_Ozuna (20), Grissom (1), Pham (3). SB_Grissom (1). SF_Ozuna (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright W,14-5 6 6 1 1 1 5
Lee 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Yates H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minter H,19 1 0 0 0 1 3
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pivetta L,8-9 6 5 3 3 2 5
Hernandez 1 2 2 2 0 2
Brasier 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
A.Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ort 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Scott Barry; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_3:06. A_35,406 (37,755).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories