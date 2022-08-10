Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
8
12
8
2
10
Acuña Jr. rf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.272
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|2
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.294
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.175
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.213
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Grissom 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|2
|10
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.229
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|b-Plawecki ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|a-J.Davis ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|221_8
|12
|1
|Boston
|000
|010
|300_4
|9
|0
a-singled for Duran in the 7th. b-struck out for McGuire in the 8th.
E_Swanson (8). LOB_Atlanta 4, Boston 6. 2B_Rosario (5), Dalbec (8). HR_Ozuna (20), off Pivetta; Grissom (1), off Hernandez; Pham (3), off Lee. RBIs_Ozuna 4 (46), Grissom 2 (2), Rosario (17), Swanson (60), Pham 3 (7). SB_Grissom (1). SF_Ozuna.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Harris II); Boston 3 (Verdugo, McGuire, Duran). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 5; Boston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Arroyo, Pham. GIDP_Rosario, Riley, Pham, Martinez.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Grissom, Olson; Swanson, Grissom, Olson); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Devers, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 14-5
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|77
|3.14
|Lee
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|18
|2.56
|Yates, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Minter, H, 19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.49
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.25
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 8-9
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|108
|4.51
|Hernandez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|21.60
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|5.44
|A.Davis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.73
|Ort
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_A.Davis 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Scott Barry; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.
T_3:06. A_35,406 (37,755).
