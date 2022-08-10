Trending:
Sports News

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 10:39 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
8
12
8
2
10

Acuña Jr. rf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.272

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 12 8 2 10
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Swanson ss 5 0 2 1 0 3 .294
Riley 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248
Contreras c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .260
Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175
Ozuna dh 3 1 1 4 0 2 .213
Harris II cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .289
Grissom 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .500
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 3 2 10
Pham lf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .229
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Verdugo rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .273
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242
b-Plawecki ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .207
Duran cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .232
a-J.Davis ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .348
Atlanta 000 300 221_8 12 1
Boston 000 010 300_4 9 0

a-singled for Duran in the 7th. b-struck out for McGuire in the 8th.

E_Swanson (8). LOB_Atlanta 4, Boston 6. 2B_Rosario (5), Dalbec (8). HR_Ozuna (20), off Pivetta; Grissom (1), off Hernandez; Pham (3), off Lee. RBIs_Ozuna 4 (46), Grissom 2 (2), Rosario (17), Swanson (60), Pham 3 (7). SB_Grissom (1). SF_Ozuna.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Harris II); Boston 3 (Verdugo, McGuire, Duran). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 5; Boston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Arroyo, Pham. GIDP_Rosario, Riley, Pham, Martinez.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Grissom, Olson; Swanson, Grissom, Olson); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Devers, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, W, 14-5 6 6 1 1 1 5 77 3.14
Lee 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 18 2.56
Yates, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Minter, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 2.49
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.25
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 8-9 6 5 3 3 2 5 108 4.51
Hernandez 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 21.60
Brasier 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 5.44
A.Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.73
Ort 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_A.Davis 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Scott Barry; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_3:06. A_35,406 (37,755).

Top Stories