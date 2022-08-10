Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Atlanta

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 12 8 2 10 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Swanson ss 5 0 2 1 0 3 .294 Riley 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .297 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248 Contreras c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .260 Rosario lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175 Ozuna dh 3 1 1 4 0 2 .213 Harris II cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .289 Grissom 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .500

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 3 2 10 Pham lf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .229 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Verdugo rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .273 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242 b-Plawecki ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .207 Duran cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .232 a-J.Davis ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .348

Atlanta 000 300 221_8 12 1 Boston 000 010 300_4 9 0

a-singled for Duran in the 7th. b-struck out for McGuire in the 8th.

E_Swanson (8). LOB_Atlanta 4, Boston 6. 2B_Rosario (5), Dalbec (8). HR_Ozuna (20), off Pivetta; Grissom (1), off Hernandez; Pham (3), off Lee. RBIs_Ozuna 4 (46), Grissom 2 (2), Rosario (17), Swanson (60), Pham 3 (7). SB_Grissom (1). SF_Ozuna.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Harris II); Boston 3 (Verdugo, McGuire, Duran). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 5; Boston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Arroyo, Pham. GIDP_Rosario, Riley, Pham, Martinez.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Grissom, Olson; Swanson, Grissom, Olson); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Devers, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, W, 14-5 6 6 1 1 1 5 77 3.14 Lee 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 18 2.56 Yates, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Minter, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 2.49 Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.25

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 8-9 6 5 3 3 2 5 108 4.51 Hernandez 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 21.60 Brasier 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 5.44 A.Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.73 Ort 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_A.Davis 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Scott Barry; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_3:06. A_35,406 (37,755).

