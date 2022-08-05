Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
40
9
14
9
2
6
Acuña Jr. rf
5
1
4
0
0
0
.266
|Atlanta
|440
|000
|001_9
|14
|0
|New York
|010
|040
|001_6
|12
|1
a-doubled for Naquin in the 5th. b-singled for Guillorme in the 5th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th.
E_Guillorme (3). LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 10. 2B_Swanson (22), Olson (36), Rosario (4), Nimmo (20), Ruf (10), Nido (8). HR_Rosario (3), off Walker; Harris II (10), off Walker; Contreras (14), off Hunter; McNeil (6), off Jansen. RBIs_Olson (68), Rosario 4 (16), Harris II (33), Swanson (56), Riley (69), Contreras (27), Nimmo (40), McNeil 2 (41), Ruf 2 (40), Escobar (43). SB_Acuña Jr. (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Contreras, Riley 2); New York 4 (Canha, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 5 for 14.
GIDP_Harris II.
DP_New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|95
|5.11
|Lee
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.88
|McHugh, H, 8
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.18
|Minter, W, 5-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.62
|Iglesias, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Jansen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.57
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 9-3
|1
|
|7
|8
|8
|0
|0
|50
|3.45
|Williams
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|3.16
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.52
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.61
|Hunter
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-2, Minter 2-0, Williams 2-2. HBP_Walker (Riley), Williams (Arcia). WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:38. A_40,305 (41,922).
