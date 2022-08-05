Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 11:09 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
40
9
14
9
2
6

Acuña Jr. rf
5
1
4
0
0
0
.266

READ MORE
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 9 14 9 2 6
Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .266
Swanson ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .299
Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .248
Riley 3b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .297
Rosario lf 5 1 2 4 0 2 .184
Ozuna dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Contreras c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .254
Arcia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Harris II cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 12 6 5 10
Nimmo cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .272
Marte rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .298
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .262
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .238
c-Canha ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
McNeil 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .303
Naquin lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .256
a-Ruf ph-lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .218
Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .285
b-Escobar ph-3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .220
Nido c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218
Atlanta 440 000 001_9 14 0
New York 010 040 001_6 12 1

a-doubled for Naquin in the 5th. b-singled for Guillorme in the 5th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th.

E_Guillorme (3). LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 10. 2B_Swanson (22), Olson (36), Rosario (4), Nimmo (20), Ruf (10), Nido (8). HR_Rosario (3), off Walker; Harris II (10), off Walker; Contreras (14), off Hunter; McNeil (6), off Jansen. RBIs_Olson (68), Rosario 4 (16), Harris II (33), Swanson (56), Riley (69), Contreras (27), Nimmo (40), McNeil 2 (41), Ruf 2 (40), Escobar (43). SB_Acuña Jr. (23).

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide their perspectives on securing identity in a zero trust environment.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Contreras, Riley 2); New York 4 (Canha, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 5 for 14.

GIDP_Harris II.

DP_New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 3 95 5.11
Lee 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 13 1.88
McHugh, H, 8 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 3.18
Minter, W, 5-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.62
Iglesias, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.57
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 9-3 1 7 8 8 0 0 50 3.45
Williams 4 4 0 0 1 2 52 3.16
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.52
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.61
Hunter 2 2 1 1 0 2 28 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-2, Minter 2-0, Williams 2-2. HBP_Walker (Riley), Williams (Arcia). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:38. A_40,305 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|12 2022 Procurement Playbook - NRC -...
8|12 Public Sector Event: Analytics for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories