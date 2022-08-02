On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 15 8 .652
x-Southern Maryland 14 9 .609 1
Staten Island 11 13 .458
York 10 14 .417
Long Island 8 16 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 19 4 .826
Kentucky 12 12 .500
Lexington 11 12 .478 8
Charleston 10 13 .435 9
High Point 7 16 .304 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1

Kentucky 9, Long Island 6

Gastonia 8, York 7, 1st game

Gastonia 5, York 1, 2nd game

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6

Lexington at Charleston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories