Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster158.652—x-Southern Maryland149.6091Staten Island1113.4584½York1014.4175½Long Island816.3336½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia194.826—Kentucky1212.5007½Lexington1112.4788Charleston1013.4359High Point716.30412
___
Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1
Kentucky 9, Long Island 6
Gastonia 8, York 7, 1st game
Gastonia 5, York 1, 2nd game
Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6
Lexington at Charleston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Staten Island
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|York
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|Long Island
|8
|16
|.333
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|Kentucky
|12
|12
|.500
|7½
|Lexington
|11
|12
|.478
|8
|Charleston
|10
|13
|.435
|9
|High Point
|7
|16
|.304
|12
___
Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1
Kentucky 9, Long Island 6
Gastonia 8, York 7, 1st game
Gastonia 5, York 1, 2nd game
Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6
Lexington at Charleston, ppd.
No games scheduled
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.