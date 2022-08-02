Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster168.667—x-Southern Maryland1410.5832Staten Island1114.4405½York1015.4006½Long Island916.3607½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia204.833—Kentucky1312.5207½Charleston1113.4589Lexington1113.4589High Point717.29213
Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1
Kentucky 9, Long Island 6
Gastonia 8, York 7, 1st game
Gastonia 5, York 1, 2nd game
Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6
Lexington at Charleston, ppd.
No games scheduled
Long Island 14, Staten Island 1
Lancaster 5, York 3
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4
Gastonia 10, Lexington 8
Kentucky 10, High Point 9
Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
