Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 2, 2022 10:51 pm
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 16 8 .667
x-Southern Maryland 14 10 .583 2
Staten Island 11 14 .440
York 10 15 .400
Long Island 9 16 .360
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 20 4 .833
Kentucky 13 12 .520
Charleston 11 13 .458 9
Lexington 11 13 .458 9
High Point 7 17 .292 13

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1

Kentucky 9, Long Island 6

Gastonia 8, York 7, 1st game

Gastonia 5, York 1, 2nd game

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6

Lexington at Charleston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 14, Staten Island 1

Lancaster 5, York 3

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 10, Lexington 8

Kentucky 10, High Point 9

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories