Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 11:59 am
___

Tuesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 16 8 .667
x-Southern Maryland 14 10 .583 2
Staten Island 11 14 .440
York 10 15 .400
Long Island 9 16 .360
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 20 4 .833
Kentucky 13 12 .520
Charleston 11 13 .458 9
Lexington 11 13 .458 9
High Point 7 17 .292 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 14, Staten Island 1

Lancaster 5, York 3

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 10, Lexington 8

Kentucky 10, High Point 9

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thurday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories