Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster178.680—x-Southern Maryland1510.6002Staten Island1115.4236½Long Island1016.3857½York1016.3857½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia214.840—Kentucky1313.5008½Charleston1114.44010Lexington1114.44010High Point817.32013
Long Island 14, Staten Island 1
Lancaster 5, York 3
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4
Gastonia 10, Lexington 8
Kentucky 10, High Point 9
Long Island 3, Staten Island 2
Gastonia 10, Lexington 3
Lancaster 5, York 3
Southern Maryland 9, Charleston 3
High Point 9, Kentucky 4
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
