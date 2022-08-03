Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 11:40 pm
< a min read
      

___

Tuesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 17 8 .680
x-Southern Maryland 15 10 .600 2
Staten Island 11 15 .423
Long Island 10 16 .385
York 10 16 .385
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 21 4 .840
Kentucky 13 13 .500
Charleston 11 14 .440 10
Lexington 11 14 .440 10
High Point 8 17 .320 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 14, Staten Island 1

Lancaster 5, York 3

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 10, Lexington 8

Kentucky 10, High Point 9

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 3, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 10, Lexington 3

Lancaster 5, York 3

Southern Maryland 9, Charleston 3

High Point 9, Kentucky 4

Thurday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

