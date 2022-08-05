Atlantic League Glance

On Air: Business of Government Hour
___

Thurday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 18 8 .692
x-Southern Maryland 15 10 .600
Staten Island 12 15 .444
Long Island 10 17 .370
York 10 17 .370
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 22 4 .846
Kentucky 14 13 .519
Charleston 11 14 .440 10½
Lexington 11 15 .423 11
High Point 8 18 .308 14

___

Thurday’s Games

Staten Island 10, Long Island 7

Lancaster 11, York 3

Charleston at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Gastonia 10, Lexington 5

Kentucky 6, High Point 2

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 2, 3:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

