Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster188.692—x-Southern Maryland1510.6002½Staten Island1215.4446½Long Island1017.3708½York1017.3708½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia224.846—Kentucky1413.5198½Charleston1114.44010½Lexington1115.42311High Point818.30814
___
___
Staten Island 10, Long Island 7
Lancaster 11, York 3
Charleston at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Gastonia 10, Lexington 5
Kentucky 6, High Point 2
High Point at Gastonia, 2, 3:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
