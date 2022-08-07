Atlantic League Glance

On Air: Business of Government Hour
August 7, 2022
___

Saturday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 21 8 .724
x-Southern Maryland 17 11 .607
Staten Island 12 18 .400
York 12 18 .400
Long Island 11 19 .367 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 23 7 .767
Kentucky 16 14 .533 7
Charleston 12 16 .429 10
Lexington 12 17 .414 10½
High Point 11 19 .367 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1, 1st game

Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 1, 2nd game

High Point 8, Gastonia 4

Lancaster 4, Staten Island 3

York 5, Charleston 4

Lexington 8, Kentucky 2

Sunday’s Games

York 6, Charleston 5, 1st game

Charleston 5, York 4, 2nd game

Kentucky 18, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2

High Point 11, Gastonia 5

Lancaster 10, Staten Island 6

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, TBD

Kentucky at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, TBD

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m

