Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster218.724—x-Southern Maryland1711.6073½Staten Island1218.4009½York1218.4009½Long Island1119.36710½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia237.767—Kentucky1614.5337Charleston1216.42910Lexington1217.41410½High Point1119.36712
___
Saturday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|17
|11
|.607
|3½
|Staten Island
|12
|18
|.400
|9½
|York
|12
|18
|.400
|9½
|Long Island
|11
|19
|.367
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|Kentucky
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Charleston
|12
|16
|.429
|10
|Lexington
|12
|17
|.414
|10½
|High Point
|11
|19
|.367
|12
___
Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1, 1st game
Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 1, 2nd game
High Point 8, Gastonia 4
Lancaster 4, Staten Island 3
York 5, Charleston 4
Lexington 8, Kentucky 2
York 6, Charleston 5, 1st game
Charleston 5, York 4, 2nd game
Kentucky 18, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2
High Point 11, Gastonia 5
Lancaster 10, Staten Island 6
No Games Scheduled
Gastonia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, TBD
Kentucky at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, TBD
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.