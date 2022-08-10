Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 12:28 am
___

Sunday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 21 9 .700
x-Southern Maryland 18 11 .621
Long Island 12 19 .387
Staten Island 12 19 .387
York 12 19 .387
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 24 7 .774
Kentucky 17 15 .531
Charleston 13 16 .448 10
Lexington 13 18 .419 11
High Point 11 20 .355 13

___

Sunday’s Games

York 6, Charleston 5, 1st game

Charleston 5, York 4, 2nd game

Kentucky 18, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2

High Point 11, Gastonia 5

Lancaster 10, Staten Island 6

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5, 1st game

Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 2nd game

Kentucky 5, Lexington 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Kentucky 2, 2nd game

Long Island 17, Lancaster 7, 7 innings

Charleston 9, York 8

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m

Top Stories