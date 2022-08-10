Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster219.700—x-Southern Maryland1811.6212½Long Island1219.3879½Staten Island1219.3879½York1219.3879½
Sunday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|Staten Island
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|York
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|24
|7
|.774
|—
|Kentucky
|17
|15
|.531
|7½
|Charleston
|13
|16
|.448
|10
|Lexington
|13
|18
|.419
|11
|High Point
|11
|20
|.355
|13
York 6, Charleston 5, 1st game
Charleston 5, York 4, 2nd game
Kentucky 18, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2
High Point 11, Gastonia 5
Lancaster 10, Staten Island 6
No Games Scheduled
Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5, 1st game
Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 2nd game
Kentucky 5, Lexington 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Kentucky 2, 2nd game
Long Island 17, Lancaster 7, 7 innings
Charleston 9, York 8
Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3
Lexington at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m
