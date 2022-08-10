Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster229.710—x-Southern Maryland1811.6213Staten Island1319.4069½York1219.38710Long Island1220.37510½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia248.750—Kentucky1714.5486½Charleston1316.4489½Lexington1218.40011High Point1120.35512½

___

Tuesday’s Games

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy....

READ MORE

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 22 9 .710
x-Southern Maryland 18 11 .621 3
Staten Island 13 19 .406
York 12 19 .387 10
Long Island 12 20 .375 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 24 8 .750
Kentucky 17 14 .548
Charleston 13 16 .448
Lexington 12 18 .400 11
High Point 11 20 .355 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5, 1st game

Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 2nd game

Kentucky 5, Lexington 2, 1st game

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Lexington 3, Kentucky 2, 2nd game

Long Island 17, Lancaster 7, 7 innings

Charleston 9, York 8

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 4, Lexington 3, 1st game, 8 innings

Lexington at Kentucky, 2nd game, ppd.

Staten Island 6, Gastonia 2

Lancaster 7, Long Island 1

        Read more: Sports News

York at Charleston, ppd.

High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories