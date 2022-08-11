On Air: Ask the CIO
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 10:01 am
___

Tuesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 22 9 .710
x-Southern Maryland 18 11 .621 3
Staten Island 13 19 .406
York 12 19 .387 10
Long Island 12 20 .375 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 24 8 .750
Kentucky 17 14 .548
Charleston 13 16 .448
Lexington 12 18 .400 11
High Point 11 20 .355 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5, 1st game

Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 2nd game

Kentucky 5, Lexington 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Kentucky 2, 2nd game

Long Island 17, Lancaster 7, 7 innings

Charleston 9, York 8

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 4, Lexington 3, 1st game, 8 innings

Lexington at Kentucky, 2nd game, ppd.

Staten Island 6, Gastonia 2

Lancaster 7, Long Island 1

York at Charleston, ppd.

High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories