Atlantic League Glance

Tuesday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|18
|11
|.621
|3
|Staten Island
|13
|19
|.406
|9½
|York
|12
|19
|.387
|10
|Long Island
|12
|20
|.375
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|Kentucky
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Charleston
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Lexington
|12
|18
|.400
|11
|High Point
|11
|20
|.355
|12½
Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5, 1st game
Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 2nd game
Kentucky 5, Lexington 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Kentucky 2, 2nd game
Long Island 17, Lancaster 7, 7 innings
Charleston 9, York 8
Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3
Kentucky 4, Lexington 3, 1st game, 8 innings
Lexington at Kentucky, 2nd game, ppd.
Staten Island 6, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 7, Long Island 1
York at Charleston, ppd.
High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
