Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 11:49 am
Wednesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 22 9 .710
x-Southern Maryland 18 11 .621 3
Staten Island 13 19 .406
York 12 19 .387 10
Long Island 12 20 .375 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 24 8 .750
Kentucky 17 14 .548
Charleston 13 16 .448
Lexington 12 18 .400 11
High Point 11 20 .355 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 4, Lexington 3, 1st game, 8 innings

Lexington at Kentucky, 2nd game, ppd.

Staten Island 6, Gastonia 2

Lancaster 7, Long Island 1

York at Charleston, ppd.

High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2, 11:05 a.m.

York at Charleston, 2, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

