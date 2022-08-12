Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster239.719—x-Southern Maryland1912.6133½Staten Island1419.4249½York1320.39410½Long Island1221.36411½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia249.727—Kentucky1715.5316½Charleston1417.4529Lexington1318.41910High Point1221.36412
___
Thursday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|19
|12
|.613
|3½
|Staten Island
|14
|19
|.424
|9½
|York
|13
|20
|.394
|10½
|Long Island
|12
|21
|.364
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Kentucky
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Charleston
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Lexington
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|High Point
|12
|21
|.364
|12
___
Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0, 1st game
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4, 2nd game
Charleston 11, York 1, 1st game
York 6, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Staten Island 9, Gastonia 7
Lancaster 12, Long Island 10
Lexington 10, Kentucky 2
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.