Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 11:53 am
Thursday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 23 9 .719
x-Southern Maryland 19 12 .613
Staten Island 14 19 .424
York 13 20 .394 10½
Long Island 12 21 .364 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 24 9 .727
Kentucky 17 15 .531
Charleston 14 17 .452 9
Lexington 13 18 .419 10
High Point 12 21 .364 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0, 1st game

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4, 2nd game

Charleston 11, York 1, 1st game

York 6, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Staten Island 9, Gastonia 7

Lancaster 12, Long Island 10

Lexington 10, Kentucky 2

Friday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

