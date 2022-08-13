Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster249.727—x-Southern Maryland1913.5944½Staten Island1519.4419½York1321.38211½Long Island1222.35312½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia259.735—Kentucky1815.5456½Charleston1517.4699Lexington1319.40611High Point1222.35313
___
Thursday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|19
|13
|.594
|4½
|Staten Island
|15
|19
|.441
|9½
|York
|13
|21
|.382
|11½
|Long Island
|12
|22
|.353
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Kentucky
|18
|15
|.545
|6½
|Charleston
|15
|17
|.469
|9
|Lexington
|13
|19
|.406
|11
|High Point
|12
|22
|.353
|13
___
Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0, 1st game
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4, 2nd game
Charleston 11, York 1, 1st game
York 6, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Staten Island 9, Gastonia 7
Lancaster 12, Long Island 10
Lexington 10, Kentucky 2
Lancaster 11, Lexington 5
Kentucky 12, York 2
Charleston 7, Long Island 3
Gastonia 9, High Point 4
Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 4
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.