Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      

___

Thursday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 24 9 .727
x-Southern Maryland 19 13 .594
Staten Island 15 19 .441
York 13 21 .382 11½
Long Island 12 22 .353 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 25 9 .735
Kentucky 18 15 .545
Charleston 15 17 .469 9
Lexington 13 19 .406 11
High Point 12 22 .353 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0, 1st game

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4, 2nd game

Charleston 11, York 1, 1st game

York 6, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Staten Island 9, Gastonia 7

Lancaster 12, Long Island 10

Lexington 10, Kentucky 2

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 11, Lexington 5

Kentucky 12, York 2

Charleston 7, Long Island 3

Gastonia 9, High Point 4

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 4

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

