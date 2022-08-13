Atlantic League Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
___

Friday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 24 9 .727
x-Southern Maryland 19 13 .594
Staten Island 15 19 .441
York 13 21 .382 11½
Long Island 12 22 .353 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 25 9 .735
Kentucky 18 15 .545
Charleston 15 17 .469 9
Lexington 13 19 .406 11
High Point 12 22 .353 13

___

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 11, Lexington 5

Kentucky 12, York 2

Charleston 7, Long Island 3

Gastonia 9, High Point 4

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 4

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

