Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster249.727—x-Southern Maryland1913.5944½Staten Island1519.4419½York1321.38211½Long Island1222.35312½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia259.735—Kentucky1815.5456½Charleston1517.4699Lexington1319.40611High Point1222.35313
___
Lancaster 11, Lexington 5
Kentucky 12, York 2
Charleston 7, Long Island 3
Gastonia 9, High Point 4
Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 4
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
